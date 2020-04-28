EASTMAN, Ga. — The Eastman community showed out for their senior citizens on Monday.

They put on a parade for residents at Heart of Georgia Nursing and Rehab and Dogwood Gardens Senior Living.

Residents could be seen sitting outside with staff, watching as law enforcement, firetrucks, and local businesses drove by.

People in the cars were decked out in fun outfits and held up signs showing their love and appreciation for both staff and residents.

Some paraders even rolled up in makeshift floats.

One of them read, "Hauling the COVID-19 out of the USA!"

The parade was also a way for families to make their loved ones that live in the nursing homes feel special -- even if they can't visit right now.

