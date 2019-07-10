ATLANTA — Stan Tucker has a passion for helping children.

He strives to be a leader in the community and does so by sharing free books with children -- and teaching them the importance of connecting with others through kindness.

Today on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Tucker gets a surprise of his own.

The Statham, Ga., man is the founder of the non-profit organization, "Leap For Literacy."

According to the website, he adopted acts of kindness as currency to give students the opportunity to choose free books from his exciting Read 'n Roll truck. Students can also participate in several other literacy-based initiatives through his school partnerships.

Ellen calls Tucker down from the audience on the show thinking he was going to get a chance to win money playing the game "Holey Roller."

Tucker shares with Ellen that he provides free books for elementary school students to help promote reading and shares just how important the books can be for the underprivileged kids.

Although Stan missed both his chances playing the game, Ellen gives the philanthropist $25,000 to help his cause, courtesy of the upcoming series “Nancy Drew” on The CW.

The show airs today on 11Alive at 4 p.m. Also on the show is Adam Levine.

MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES

Pregnant rescue pitbull has maternity shoot just days before giving birth

After breast cancer took her mother, this tattooist helps survivors heal by covering scars with artwork

'We're having a twin delivery': Identical nurses help with delivery of twins at their own birth hospital