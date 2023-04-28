'Gina will live forever in our hearts' | Georgia EMT killed in head-on crash honored with plaque

Gina Ayers was killed in a head-on crash while responding to an emergency call on November 17, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous version of this story.

A Forsyth County EMT who was killed in a head-on crash is now being honored with a new plaque.

Central EMS posted about the commencement in a Facebook post Friday. The plaque will live on the walls of the Forsyth County Fire Station #4 on Evans Road in Cumming.

Gina Ayers was driving her Central EMS ambulance on State Route 20 to an emergency call with both its lights and sirens on Nov. 17, 2022.

A tractor-trailer was driving west and abruptly stopped to yield to the ambulance, according to Georgia State Patrol said. After the rig yielded, a green Ford Mustang that was driving too close behind the tractor-trailer veered into the center turn lane. That's when the driver collided head-on with the ambulance, killing Ayers.

“Gina was truly a dedicated EMT. She was family to us and she will be very much missed,” explained Liz Merrit with Central EMS’ parent company Priority on Demand.

The team said they chose the word "live" because "Gina will LIVE forever in our hearts."

Central EMS reflected on Ayers' work and dedication in her honor.

"On behalf of Central EMS and the entire corporate family of Priority Ambulance, we present this plaque to “live” here... Posted by Central EMS on Friday, April 28, 2023

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.