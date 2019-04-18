MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A traveling memorial for fallen Georgia officers will be unveiling its latest name in Henry County on Thursday.

The Georgia Law Enforcement Memorial Wall will be in McDonough at Henry County Police Headquarters to honor the sacrifice of Officer Michael Smith, who died from injuries he sustained while struggling with a suspect in December 2018.

Smith, who left behind a pregnant wife and a child, will be the latest of more than 700 names on the moving memorial, which travels the state - and country - honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial will be at 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Sadly, his name isn't the only name to be added to the memorial in the last week.

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club chapter in Georgia that sponsors the memorial wall added the name of Officer Chase Maddox to the list on Monday and held a ceremony in Locust Grove where his wife and children attended.

Maddox was shot and killed while assisting deputies serving a warrant just over a year ago.

Just as the community has done since Maddox's death, residents of Henry County have come together to support Smith's family in the months since his death.

Just weeks earlier - in March - the Disciples of Antioch and Road Riders for Jesus coordinated a ride in his honor with proceeds going to his widow and children.

It was an event that left the fallen officer's own father, J.W. Smith, nearly speechless with emotion.

"To see the amount of participation for our son is overwhelming,” J.W. said. “There are things we know in life to be hard, the world is hard, but God is good. Henry County, we love you.”

