On Saturday, Tranzonic Companies built playhouses that will be donated to families, making a difference for children who may not be able to get them otherwise.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family in Knoxville received a surprise on Saturday — a handmade playhouse for children.

The playhouses were built by employees of Tranzonic Companies and D1 Knoxville Sports Training & Therapy. Families have received playhouses through the event since 2019. Organizers said they were committed to building more playhouses for families after seeing the impact it could have on children.

They said that the playhouses usually bring smiles to kids' faces, getting a new toy to help them expand their imaginations.

"We got the team together and we did a playhouse build for Habitat for Humanity," said Brian Rhodes, the executive vice president of operations at Tranzonic. "We donate this house to a military family with young children. The children don't know what's coming, so it's going to be a big surprise."

One of the playhouses went to the family of Elizabeth Ferguson, who works with the United States Air Force Public Health Department, and her two children.

"I'm so grateful," said Ferguson. "When I got the call I was just like, 'Oh my gosh!' I've been so excited."