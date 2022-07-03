74,000 fans sing National Anthem at Major League Soccer game

The crowd went full acapella singing the National Anthem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the weekend, Major League Soccer's newest team, Charlotte FC played their first-ever home game.

They set a record for the most fans "ever" to attend an MLS game with more than 74,000 fans in attendance.

But, it's what the fans did when a microphone cut out during the National Anthem that has us feeling uplifted.

The crowd went full acapella singing the National Anthem. Michelle Brooks-Thompson has sung the anthem numerous times at sporting events but never had her mic cut out, until Saturday night.

She told the Charlotte Observer that it wasn't what they planned, but it became a magical moment.

Take a listen:

