Longtime Henry County resident will celebrate her 107th birthday this week

Here's a look at how two Henry County Police officers surprised Ms. Florence Martin.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two Henry County Police officers helped make the day of a very special lady who's turning 107 years old this week!

Florence Martin of Hampton, Georgia, has lived in Henry County her entire life, according to the police department.

To help celebrate her birthday, Lt. V. Rosen and Officer J. Valentine showed up to surprise Ms. Florence with a birthday card, a challenge coin, a shoulder patch and a pin.

"She enjoys having visitors and is very spry," the police department said.

After storms rolled in Fourth of July, the officers even helped her move a limb that had fallen in the yard to her burn pile.