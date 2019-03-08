MACON, Ga. — People gathered in Macon on Saturday to celebrate a former World War II nurse’s 105th birthday.

Meta Monteleone was born in Marks Creek Township, near Raleigh, North Carolina in 1914.

According to a release from Heart of Georgia United Way, Monteleone served as an Army nurse from July 25, 1942 to April 21, 1944 at Camp Gordon, Georgia. Her patients were German POW’s during that time.

The release says she also served at Fort McClellan, Alabama as a Red Cross nurse attached to the division from New York from Nov. 1, 1940 to Oct. 31, 1941.

Former World War II Army Nurse celebrates 105th birthday

Now, people are giving back to Monteleone with a celebration and a plaque commemorating her.

Monteleone spent the afternoon making memories with friends and family, and says her memories as a nurse were just as wonderful.

Before serving she was the first to graduate high school in her family and attended Yale University.

"It was all so special. I loved it," Monteleone said. "Being a nurse is a very rewarding life."

The release says Monteleone has one surviving sibling, Virgina Dupree, who also served in the Army Nurse Corp, World War II, and will turn 100-years-old in October.

