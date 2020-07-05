MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Community distributed boxes of food to people affected by COVID-19 in Peach County on Wednesday.

The drive-through food distribution event started at noon and ran until 2 in the afternoon at Fort Valley's Festival Park.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office asked everyone to stay in their car and have their trunk clear, so deputies could load food in the back.

People also took home frozen foods.

Sheriff Terry Deese say's this event is all about sticking with their community.

"It's just another example that we're in this together. We're going to beat this virus. It's going to take a little while," Deese said. "We just ask that people continue to be patient."

He says people were lined up for the event as early as 7 in the morning.

