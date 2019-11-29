ST PAUL, Minn. — Every day when Jamie Hendricks gets home, she gets to work checking her pantry and filling it up.

"Today we need to restock some more of the vegetables and some more of the macaroni type of items," Hendricks says.

The food isn't for her family, its for her community in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Hendricks' planted the North End Free Pantry in her front yard. She got the idea from "Little Free Libraries," where neighbors lend and borrow books. But she's replaced books with food. So many people took the free food, she had to replace her two-and-a-half-foot pantry with a seven-foot one.

"That told me that we have a much bigger problem a much bigger need in our community than what I had even thought," said Hendricks.

Every day when she comes home there's usually some things gone, Hendricks said. In St. Paul, 20% of people live below the poverty line; that's more than 8% above the national poverty rate.



Angelique Rush knows what it's like to choose between paying bills and buying groceries for her husband and four kids.

