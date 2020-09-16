Georgia Air Guardsman Sgt. Franklin Wetmore earns Purple Heart

Wetmore earned the Purple Heart for dedicated service and wounds received action in Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2019, during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

ATLANTA — Congrats to U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Franklin Wetmore!

Wetmore, an Air Guardsman from Georgia, was awarded the Purple Heart medal by Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense, during a ceremony at the Museum of Aviation on Sept. 13.

The Department of Defense reports Wetmore earned the Purple Heart for dedicated service and wounds received action in Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2019, during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

During the operation, the United States pursued two missions with the support of the Afghani government and the Afghani people.

The Department worked with allies and partners as part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission to continue training, advising and assisting Afghani security forces.

The force also continued its counterterrorism mission against the remnants of Al-Qaeda.

Prior to that, Wetmore was positioned as a radio frequency transmission systems craftsman with the 202nd Engineering Installation Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing.