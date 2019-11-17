Last week, Central Georgia helped us combat hunger through "Stuff the Truck" and honored veterans on Veterans Day.

1. 1978 Peach County basketball team finally awarded state championship rings

On Saturday, Peach County High School celebrated the men's basketball team that won the state championship 41 years ago.

2. Chicago Bears linebacker, Macon County native Roquan Smith growing with football

One of the top defensive players in the NFL got his start learning the game of football in Central Georgia.

3. Washington County teen's entrepreneurial career fits him to a 'tee'

Kyler Ross started making and selling motivational t-shirts in September 2018, and now he's set to open a storefront in downtown Sandersville.

4. 'We couldn't do it ourselves': Central Georgians help feed families in need

People donated canned food, money, and non-perishable food items in an effort to stuff three semi-trucks in Macon and Warner Robins.

5. Macon woman says Middle Georgia Community Food Bank helped after her heart attack

72-year-old Patricia Lingo says the food bank's staff are her regular customers at Waffle House, and they offered to help when they heard she had a heart attack.

6. 'It's a great cause': Central Georgians Stuff the Truck to help the hungry

Many of you came out Wednesday to help us "Stuff the Truck" to combat food insecurity in Central Georgia.

7. Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia uses food for recovery

Many of the residents have gone without food, but the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia gives them three meals a day.

8. ‘It could happen to me, it could happen to you’: Church food pantry works to combat child hunger in Warner Robins

The food pantry at Warner Robins Methodist Church works with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to provide food to families and children facing food insecurity.

9. Warner Robins chef headed to 2020 World Food Championship

Chef Scottie Johnson is a graduate of Helms College and offers private chef services.

10. 'I was nearly homeless:' Macon food bank employee turns life around by giving back

Battling food insecurity and drug addiction gave Tom Wilson a passion to serve. Now he works with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

11. 'I am overwhelmed:' Purple Heart Marine given a free truck on Veterans Day

This Warner Robins veteran was thanked for his service with a brand new car!

12. 'It's a family tradition:' Jones County family has long line of military service

Renardo Pitts, his brother, his son, and his daughter all served in what Pitts calls the toughest branch of the military, the Marines.

13. 'You feel like you've lost a part of yourself:' Warner Robins veteran finds new life through nursing school

Troy Carroll suffered from PTSD after two tours in Iraq with the Marines. Now he's learning to move forward.

14. 'He was a proud server:' Baldwin County honors fallen soldier from War in Afghanistan

Georgia College's addition to the veterans memorial in downtown Milledgeville honors Staff Sergeant Alex French, who lost his life serving on September 30, 2009.

