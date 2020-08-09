Georgia Tech students surprise front-line worker with supply door tribute

Freshman students decorated the supply closet, showing her as a superhero fighting coronavirus.

ATLANTA — Students at Georgia Tech showed some appreciation for a front-line worker, their custodian, Valerie.



Georgia Tech posted the heartwarming clip on Labor Day and is an example of spreading love during the pandemic.

“As the pictures and video were shared on social media and group chats, other floors started doing the same thing. Valerie said no one had ever done anything like that for her before,” the university posted in a caption on Facebook.

“It has meant so much to us as first-years to be able to come to campus,” computer science major Nathaniel Greve told the school’s news center. “In this new chapter where health and sanitation have been elevated to a new meaning, many have yet to realize who this has affected the most: our custodians.”