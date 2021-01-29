Ms. Geraldine McCrae celebrated her 105th birthday this month!

WASHINGTON — It’s time for us to get uplifted! That time of the morning where I like to cut through the negativity with stories of the goodness that is happening around all around us

And I don’t know a better way to do that today than by sending the happiest of belated birthday wishes to Geraldine McCrae, who turned 105 years young on the 15th of January.

The longtime DC resident credits her longevity to her faith, trusting in God in all things. That trust has been rewarded over the years with 12 children, 42 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, and four great, great grandchildren. The blessings have flowed, to both Geraldine and to the people in her life who are lucky enough to have her.