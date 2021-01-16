What started out as a single donation for McKenna Kees turned into a continuous project spanning across the health system.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Girl Scout with Troop 12610 is putting smiles on the faces of front line health care workers in a sweet way.

McKenna Kees started a project called "Cookies for COVID Workers," after she decided she wanted to donate a case of girl scout cookies to staff at Cone Health's Green Valley campus.

"We were thinking of a way to put a smile on frontline worker's faces and everyone likes Girl Scout cookies so we thought that would be a good idea," McKenna said.

At first, she only needed $60 to donate a case of cookies. The number of donations exceeded her expectations, and she was able to donate to Moses Cone ED and Interventional Radiology.

McKenna continued her project and was able to donate cases to COVID-19 units at Cone Health as well as departments at Moses Cone, Wesley Long and the Women and Children's Center.

McKenna's family knows how hard the pandemic has been for frontline workers - her mom, Kelly, is a nurse and her dad is a police officer.

"A simple box of cookies, you have no idea how happy that can make somebody when they're going into a 12 hour shift knowing they're going to have a hard day or even after a really hard day and just having someone hand you something like that really can make a difference in how their day starts or ends," Kelly said.

"Cookies for COVID Workers" has donated 500 boxes of cookies to frontline workers with a goal to donate 600.

McKenna hopes to extend her donations to local police and fire departments.