MACON, Ga. — 1. Crawford County woman celebrates 87th birthday with parade

Law enforcement drove by the home Monday to wish Cleon Raines a happy birthday!

2. 'Pandemic Warriors' on a mission to deliver food, supplies to vulnerable community members

Staff at South Houston Internal Medicine wanted to find a way to check on their patients during the pandemic, but that grew into so much more.

3. Houston County woman wakes up to find 65 'candles' in her yard for her birthday

Phyllis Ward said her daughter and son-in-law surprised her for her 65th birthday by setting up the Dr. Seuss-like display overnight.

4. 'To help them to get some things that they need': Veterans of Foreign Wars holds food drive in honor of Memorial Day

The agency would normally place flags on veteran's graves around the Macon area, but due to COVID-19 they did things differently this year.

5. Mary Persons High School holds 'reverse parade' for graduating seniors

A reverse parade was held for students. The parade route started at the Montpelier Avenue entrance to the main campus at Mary Persons High school.

6. NFL star, Perry native Casey Hayward continues to help kids through scholarships

Hayward's group is actively involved with back-to-school drives, numerous camps, basketball tournaments.

7. Couple holds small wedding in Warner Robins

This couple didn't let COVID-19 stop them form tying the knot!

8. New Market Square brings fresh produce to north Macon

Market Square North Macon will opened its doors to the public!

9. Macon mom starts Facebook campaign to bless strangers

10. Macon woman plants 'victory garden' for neighbors

The gardens used to be a popular wartime effort to feed families and communities.

11. 'I'm just wanting to be a success for her': Baldwin High senior follows passion she shares with late mother

Tabitha Sewell is taking her writing skills from Baldwin High's theater arts program to Wesleyan College on a scholarship.

12. Veterans Warhawks seniors sign with colleges

9 out of the 11 have committed to wrestle in college, picking up athletic scholarships.

13. Warner Robins worship center holds monthly mobile food pantry

16. Mercer baseball coaches fill free time with fishing

The team looked primed to repeat as conference champions before the coronavirus, but now, a few coaches are filling their afternoons on the water.