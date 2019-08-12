1. Nonprofit gives hundreds of free coats, shoes to children in Warner Robins

Cozy Kidz gave away 200 new coats and over 100 pairs of shoes to children in need on Saturday.

2. Vidalia lawyer prepares to give Christmas gifts to over 500 kids

Frank Smith says he remembers when his parents struggled as a child, so he wants to make sure every child gets a new bike and more presents.

3. 'D1 Since Day 1': Kearis Jackson's journey to the University of Georgia

The redshirt freshman and former Peach County Trojan knew he'd play on the big stage at a young age.

4. Central Georgians can pay it forward with 'Socks for Seniors' drive

The folks at Alice's Place Adult Day Care want to keep feet warm this holiday season.

5. Bonaire man and his bulldog share a special love for UGA football

Saturdays at Josh Nelson's home in Bonaire are filled with his shouting and barking from Drago. The two share a love of UGA football.

6. Warner Robins 6-month-old goes home for the first time after rare surgery

Amelia Spencer is able to go home for the first time after doctors received a humanitarian exemption from the FDA for a rare surgery.

7. Bibb County high school senior earns full ride to Notre Dame

Zach Ferguson earned a four-year scholarship through QuestBridge, a national non-profit that awards scholarships to high-achieving, low-income students.

8. ‘Help make it a little bit brighter’: Child Life Specialists at the children’s hospital help kids cope

At the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Child Life Specialists explain procedures to children, play with them, and help distract them.

9. 'I just beat it:' 10-year-old celebrates beating cancer at Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

Bryan Thompson got to ring the bell signifying the end of treatment, and he also received a special message from UGA coach Kirby Smart.

10. Navicent nurses go back to school through Bibb County program

For the nurses in the School House Health program, the hard work happens outside of the hospital.

11. 'I was not going to give up': Georgia teen recovers after breaking both legs

A year ago, DJ broke both of his legs at a track meet. He says God, his family, and his medical team helped get him back on his feet.

12. Capricorn Studios reopening ends with a bang

The lineup for the concert was handpicked by former Allman Brothers Band member and current Rolling Stones music director, Chuck Leavell, along with Wes Griffith.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page