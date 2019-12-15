1. Warner Robins veterinarian gives 30 kids a shopping spree

Vernard Hodges of Critter Fixer Veterinarian Hospital gave 30 kids $250 gift cards to spend at Kohl's.

2. Dublin High School defeats Brooks to win GHSA 2A championship

The team won without completing or attempting one pass, but instead rushing for 437 yards.

3. 'I'm thankful, I'm humbled': Dublin Cracker Barrel waitress describes the moment she got a $1,100 tip

Server Janet Ballard said it's the largest tip she's ever received.

4. 13WMAZ’s Austin Chaney earns his AMS Seal of Approval

Congratulations are in order for Meteorologist Austin Chaney, who is now a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist!

5. 'They're just my boys': Baldwin County special education teacher includes students in wedding

Two students carried rings and another helped walk teacher Colleen Powell down the aisle along with her dad.

6. Tight end from Central Georgia is named best in the nation

Harrison Bryant of Gray and John Milledge Academy is the 2019 winner of the Mackey Award.

7. 21 people become mentors after 'Mentors Make a Difference' series

In our November series, we featured kids looking for a mentor and organizations that recruit mentors. Because of the series, people called in and signed up.

8. Bibb County first responders honored with holiday shopping spree

Academy Sports and Outdoors partnered with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office to bring 18 first responders and their families on a special holiday shopping spree.

9. Telfair County community reaches out to family after disastrous house fire

Christy Smith and her family lost everything in a house fire Monday morning. Now, her community is stepping in to help.

10. Dublin's 'Gridiron Grillers' take talents off the football field and into the kitchen

Four senior Dublin High School football players will compete in the state chef competition in Macon in February.

11. 13WMAZ Junior Journalist plans holiday toy drive to help others

Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford, Jr. is using his talents to collect toys for families in need.

12. You helped raise $26,000 for kids at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital

Last week, we asked for your help with raising money for Cares for Kids.

13. Dodge County student uses own money to donate over 100 gifts to kids in need

Sixth grader Christian LeCouris used his own money to buy presents for less fortunate students for the second year during the holidays.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.