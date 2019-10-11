1. 'It's a dream come true:' Law enforcement collects patches for Toomsboro boy battling cancer

Throughout his young life, 11-year-old Mason Ring has had a heart transplant and battled diabetes. Now he's being treated for cancer.

2. A coach's commitment: Player and coach form special bond after loss

Baldwin High football coach Jesse Hicks and player Noah Hill have become inseparable after the passing of both of their moms in the last year.

3. 'Even in your darkest hours, do not give up:' Once-homeless Macon woman helps others find housing

Rhonda Miller works at the Macon Housing Authority -- the same place that helped her when she had nowhere else to go.

4. 6-year-old Dublin student celebrates 4th 'Heartiversary' after transplant

Jaden Carswell had a heart transplant when he was 3-years-old. His teachers, family, and classmates threw a surprise party to celebrate four years of no rejection.

5. Peacing Together: Macon nonprofit helps young men learn skills, make living as barbers

A Macon man is helping at-risk youth and former inmates re-enter society and support themselves with the help of some boxing gloves and hair clippers.

6. 'I truly did have a moment when I gave up:' Vienna woman keeps cooking after having 2 heart attacks, stroke

Back in 2017 Felicia Young says life got tough, but her love for cooking helped her persevere through two heart attacks and one stroke she had within one week.

7. Mentors Make a Difference: Carter Wilson

This week, we took a look at how 'Mentors Make a Difference' in the lives of kids in our community. We also introduced you to kids looking for mentors to guide them. Meet Carter -- he's our morning reporter Wanya Reese's mentee and has been since Wanya moved to Macon.

8. 'An appreciation to them:' Dublin holds annual Veterans Day Parade

Red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Dublin on Saturday.

9. City of Gray honors veterans with special event

The city held a special event full of family, fun, and recognition to men and women in uniform Saturday.

10. Chainsaw carvers join together to fight cystic fibrosis

Over 70 professional chainsaw carvers from across the world came to Gray for the Chaptacular Chainsaw Carving Bash.

11. 'Just a way of saying thank you:' Cochran honors veterans with flags downtown

The flags will stay up for two weeks after Veterans Day. There are about 260 flags up.

