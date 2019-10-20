1. Houston County student’s cabbage wins him $1K scholarship

Houston County student Rowan Singleton won a $1,000 scholarship for continuing education because of his large cabbage.

2. 'It's God looking down on us:' Perry first responders save woman's life right outside station

During a special city council meeting, the nine men who were a part of saving Cheryl Taibi's life will be recognized with a 'Life Saving Award.'

3. He spent nearly 30 years in prison. Now Macon’s former ‘King of Cocaine’ has written a play about his life.

‘The Rise and Fall of Jerry Anderson: Redemption' chronicles the life of the former cocaine kingpin. Through the play, he wants to teach a lesson to the community.

4. 2019 Georgia National Fair sets new attendance record

2019’s fair was the most attended in history, with nearly 30K more visitors than in 2016.

5. Hatcher family legacy runs through Mount de Sales

Five generations of Hatchers have attended Mount de Sales Academy and several are in the school's Sports Hall of Fame.

6. Bibb County dedicates plaque to the Macon Tracks Running Club

The club pumped $70,000 into revitalization for the triangle area.

7. Athlete of the Week: Deondre Duehart

Deondre Duehart is a standout football player for the Northeast Raiders who doesn't just talk the talk, but he also walks the walk.

8. Macon tour brings 'spirits' back to life

At the Historic Riverside Cemetery, people from across Central Georgia got the chance to go on the 'Spirits in October' tour.

9. Macon author chronicles Mercer's historic win over Duke

It's been five years since Mercer beat Duke in the NCAA tournament in 2014. Journalist Daniel Shirley followed the team that year and wrote about the experience.

