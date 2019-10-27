1. Bibb County Schools recognize 80-year-old employee for 30-year career

Jim Leonard, known as "Mr. Jim," is an electronic technician. School leaders celebrated his 80th birthday and 30th year with the district.

2. Bibb County school program focuses on youth suicide prevention

Central High School's "Sources of Strength" program helps students deal with their emotions by building relationships with their peers.

3. Baldwin Schools opens healthcare clinic on campus for students and families

Superintendent Noris Price says minor sicknesses were affecting student attendance, so they opened a health clinic to help families with basic care.

4. Mercer University students work to spread the importance of education

The Mercer chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers will head into Macon Housing Authority neighborhoods to hand out educational resources.

5. 'We're what everybody comes to see:' Central High's Sugarbear Band starts early in the year

Everyone loves a good halftime show, but the band starts preparing as early as March for the next season.

6. Athlete of the Week: Wes Allen

When the Tattnall senior steps on the football field in blue and gold, he knows he's on a mission.

7. Stratford Academy celebrates local art with glass pumpkin patch

For their 4th annual Celebrating Art Week, Stratford had over 500 glass pumpkins.

8. My Teacher is Tops: Martha Barrett

Barrett teaches religion and language arts at Mount de Sales in Macon!

9. Centerville Elementary School starts student STEM lab

This Houston County school is going above and beyond to keep their students engaged.

10. Macon-Bibb fire educator named best in the state

At an awards ceremony in Albany over the weekend, Macon-Bibb County fire educator Jeremy Webb won Fire Educator of the Year.

11. Warner Robins officer turns crocodile hunter

School Resource Officer Josh Wilcox helped bring a small alligator to safety Friday after removing it from a road.

12. 'Wiggin' Out:' Macon sorority chapter helps women with hair loss

The event's goal was to give women suffering hair loss the chance to be pampered.

13. Three Central Georgia teams win big at softball state championships

The Westfield School, Mount de Sales Academy and Windsor Academy all won their respective GISA and GHSA state softball championships.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.