1. Carl Vinson VA pianist celebrates 20 years of playing for veterans

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center says Jennie Roberts has dedicated more than 1,000 hours to playing the piano.

2. Nerveless Nocks bring thrills to Georgia National Fair

The thrill show has been performing since the 1800s and got its stage name from England's Queen Elizabeth in 1954.

3. School of the Week: Windsor Academy

A middle school home economics class teaches students how to sew by turning the clothes of peoples' passed loved ones into pillows.

4. Athlete of the Week: Mary Elaine Mitchell

Stratford senior standout Mary Elaine Mitchell is our Athlete of the Week!

5. Dublin City Schools earns state recognition as 'Charter System of the Year'

The Charter System Foundation awarded the district with $10,000 for the award.

6. Jones County Sheriff's Office promotes 'Stop Bullying' message with deputy cruiser

The sheriff's office used seized drug dealer funds to promote their anti-bullying message to the public, especially students.

7. Statue of world's first black fighter pilot unveiled at Museum of Aviation

2nd Lt. Bullard was a native Georgian and has the distinction of being the world’s first black fighter pilot during World War I.

8. 'We can overcome any obstacles:' Bibb County's Night to Unite works against crime

The goal of the event was to allow people to get to know their neighbors and talk with law enforcement in a relaxed atmosphere.

9. 4-year-old boy drums along with Telfair County High's band

Telfair County High School's drum line had a guest drummer Friday night, as 4-year-old Seneca Whitehead took to the sideline to join them.

10. Camp DREAM gives students a creative outlet during fall break

Some kids in Bibb County got their fall break off to a musical start at Camp DREAM.

11. 'This is our pride and joy:' Four Georgia National Fair employees celebrate 30 years together

George Neal, Cindy Bellew, Richard Scuderi and Pat Alligood have been key players in the Georgia National Fair since it started 30 years ago.

12. Central Georgia boy battling cancer gets patches from police departments

Mason Ring is battling lymphoma. These local departments decided they wanted to make him smile.

