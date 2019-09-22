1. Bibb lieutenant coaches youth football to teach discipline

"My name is Reginald Thomas. I’m a lieutenant with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and I also volunteer coach football for Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation."

2. 'Man, that looks familiar:' WWII veteran surprised with plane he worked on nearly 80 years ago

Thirty other veterans, Patriot Guard Riders, and military personnel joined in on Grover Sassaman's reunion with a F4U Corsair plane.

3. 'If you pray together, you stay together:' Macon couple renews vows after 60 years of marriage

4. 'This is our nature:' Off-duty Milledgeville firefighter helps woman out of burning car

An 18-year-old girl's car went over a bridge on the interstate and caught on fire. David Ussery happened to drive by and stepped in to help.

5. Central Georgia athlete stars in 'Overcomer' movie

Diamond Morgan is not only a state track champion, she's one of the stars of a movie being shown across the U.S.

6. Warner Robins airman recognized as top pilot

Capt. Tyler Heck was awarded 'Fighter Wingman of the Year' at the Pentagon.

7. Macon woman leads program matching students with mentors

The Mentors Project matches mentors with some Bibb County middle and high school students who need a little extra guidance and support.

8. School of the Week: Lakeview Primary

Special education students from Lakeview Primary in Baldwin County run a coffee business every Friday morning that helps develop their social and life skills.

9. 'It really just struck a nerve with me:' Houston County woman organizes anti-gun violence rally

The "Put the Guns Down" rally took place at Fountain Park in Warner Robins.

10. Dodge County High School scores in the state's top 24 highest graduation rates

Dodge County High School's 97.4% graduation rate is the highest in their region and one of only 24 schools that scored above 95% in the state.

11. Volunteers come together to teach skills to Central Georgia youth

Volunteers at the Campus Clubs ministry teach skills to Central Georgia youth after school.

12. Macon woman leads program to keep students out of justice system

There’s a new program underway through the Macon District Attorney’s Office helping keep youth out of the juvenile justice system.

13. Macon man leads ministry that pairs children with mentors

Meet Ray Rover. His Street to Success program pairs children with mentors with the hope they can lower the juvenile arrest rate.

14. 'We are being proactive instead of reactive:' Northeast High advisement program keeps students on track

An advisement program at Northeast High School separates select students into teams to work with teachers to stay on track.

15. My Teacher is Tops: Samantha Williams

Mrs. Williams has been teaching for seven years, with four of them in fourth grade.

16. Macon church honors families of fallen Americus officers

New Fellowship Baptist Church presented scholarships to family members of Officers Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith, who were shot & killed in the line of duty in 2016.

17. 98-year-old Warner Robins WWII veteran receives Prisoner of War medal

Lt. Col. Crawford Hicks served as a B-17 pilot in World War II, and was presented the medal at the Museum of Aviation.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.