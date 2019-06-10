Last week, one student was surprised by her dad returning from deployment, kids got to go on shopping sprees with Bibb County deputies, and two middle school football players didn't let their disability define them.

1. Mama Jane celebrates 15 years of serving sweet treats at the Georgia National Fair

Mama Jane has been serving up smiles for more than three decades.

2. GMC Prep student surprised by father returning home from deployment

When Danica Resha went to school Friday morning, she wasn't expecting to see her father there.

3. Houston County firefighter named top firefighter in Georgia

Joseph LeMaster moved to Houston County from Ohio and began moving up the ranks at the fire department.

4. 'I knew that my life was changed forever:' Dublin mom to be honored for breast cancer at football game

Fighting Irish fans weren't just rooting for players at Friday night's football game at Dublin High School. They showed support for a Dublin mom fighting cancer.

5. Peacing Together: Macon program helps at-risk adults with resume writing, life skills

At the Adult Readiness Program in Macon, young people are gaining the skills they need to stay on track and off the streets.

6. Moving in silence: Hearing-impaired players battle on the field with Dublin Middle

Kevontae Stanley and Jamie Lang, Jr. don't let their disability stop them from playing the ultimate team game.

7. 'Everybody's drawn to him like a magnet:' Callaway represents Central Georgia at Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers may be struggling this season, but one of their bright spots is Marquez Callaway, a former Warner Robins High Demon.

8. 'We're out here to uplift them:' Bibb County Sheriff's Office takes kids out for shopping spree

30 children paired up with a first-responder and were given a $100 Academy gift card.

9. Macon teen takes self-directed dance show to Atlanta

Brady Michael is taking his show, "The One," to Atlanta, and you won't want to miss it.

10. Southwest High School doubles its graduation rate from 2012

Southwest went from a 39% grad rate in 2012 to 81% in 2019, which is one point below the state's average of 82%.

11. Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville offers free laundry services for parents

The district partnered with a Milledgeville business to provide two washers, two dryers, and detergent for Lakeview Academy students' parents to use for free.

