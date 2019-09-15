1. 'Something just compelled me to help:' Dublin 14-year-old raising money for grandma in need of new car

Ruthie Mitchell cares for four kids she calls her own, but 14-year-old Conner Childers noticed something wasn't right with the car she used to drive them in.

2. 'I wanted to give it back to the owner:' GMC Prep school student finds $200 in book, returns money

During one of her scavenges for a new read, something caught her eye. It wasn't the captivating words in the chapter book -- it was an envelope with $200 inside.

3. Georgia College listed as one of top schools in the country

Georgia College ranks #9 in the south, according to U.S. News and World Report.

4. 'It's the risk of the job:' Robins Professional Fire Fighters raise money to fight cancer

Firefighters are 9% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer and 14% more likely to die from cancer than the general U.S. population, according to the NIOSH.

5. Thomson Middle School accepting donations for Bahamas hurricane relief

Donations will be accepted at the middle school until September 27.

6. Central Georgia native, longtime teacher celebrates turning 100 years old

A Georgia woman is celebrating a milestone birthday - Jean Elizabeth Lynn is turning 100 years old Tuesday.

7. Macon-Bibb's new solid waste director is first woman to lead department

She has worked with Bibb County and the consolidated Macon-Bibb for 29 years.

8. Bibb County program helps students with disabilities develop career skills

Bibb County Schools and Middle Georgia State University teamed up to offer a program called Project SEARCH to help their special needs students with career skills.

9. Houston County Career Academy gives students hands-on experience with Houston Healthcare

Students in the healthcare track at the Houston County Career Academy now have the chance to intern at Houston Medical Center during school hours.

10. Houston County grandfather raises money for childhood cancer with golf tournament

After losing his granddaughter to leukemia at the age of 13, Joe Posey started raising money for childhood cancer with an annual golf tournament.

11. Macon minister collecting donations for Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Dianna Hollins is teaming up with her friends along with iPad Ministries in the Bahamas to give back after Hurricane Dorian.

12. Perry Air LLC hosts plane wash to raise money for scholarship

The flight school worked hard washing planes and cars to raise enough money to give one student the chance to earn their pilot's license expense free.

13. Golden toilet raises money to fight childhood cancer

Precision South Gymnastics Academy is placing a gold toilet in yards to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

