1. Warner Robins group taking shoe donations for needy in Africa

If they get a collection of 2,000 pairs of shoes, the group will get $1,000 to donate overseas.

2. 'Nobody's going to stop me:' Macon teen wins $20,000 scholarship

Out of thousands of applicants, Central High School graduate Edna Rutland's work stood out to a distinguished journalism organization in Washington D.C.

3. Dublin math teacher goes virtual, uses YouTube to help teach students and parents

Third grade math teacher Joshua White says he is always looking for new ways to help his students learn.

4. 'It's a good day:' Missing Lizella boy found safe, reunited with family

9-year-old Caleb Simpson returned home to his family after going missing for five hours.

5. 'I thank the Lord that I'm here:' Cordele veteran celebrates 96th birthday

Veteran Robert Phillips says the secret to his long life could be genetics... or a nightly glass of red wine.

6. Byron is the best city in Georgia for young families, study says

The study comes from LendingTree, and takes monthly housing costs and median household income into consideration.

7. School of the Week: Bleckley County High School

BCHS partnered with a company called ViziTech to offer a computer science course that could land the top two students a full-time job after graduation.

8. Perry vintage market, autism advocacy group to give students work experience

The HALO Group of Middle Georgia trains adults with autism and other developmental disabilities and place them in jobs.

9. Athlete of the Week: Lizzy Mitchell

The ACE Gryphons sophomore catcher may be young, but is still looked to for leadership.

10. Trisha Yearwood coming home to Monticello to release new album

She was in town Friday night signing autographs and talking with fans.

11. Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital celebrates half-birthday

The new hospital has been serving Central Georgia children now for six months!

12. Byron Italian ice shop brings a chilly Philly treat to Central Georgia

Enjoy Italian ice and carnival favorites year-round at a new shop in Byron.

13. City of Culloden opens community center with free WiFi and computers

The city wants to host job fairs, and classes for the elderly to learn how to work a computer.

14. 'It's all worth it:' Twiggs County families use aquaponics system for fresh food

Brandon Crumsey with the UGA Twiggs County Extension Office says the system can create jobs and address food insecurity.