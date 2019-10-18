BENTON, Tenn. (WTHR) — Merriam-Webster's definition of a flower girl might need a slight adjustment.
The dictionary says a flower girl is "a young girl who carries flowers at a wedding."
Who says they have to be young?
NBC-affiliate WRCB reports Lyndsey and Tanner Raby got married in Tennessee in September and knew their wedding wouldn't be complete without the entire family involved.
That's when they decided Lyndsey's two grandmothers and great-grandmother and Tanner's grandmother would be the flower girls for their big day.
Natalie Caho Photography shared a photo on Facebook and said, "I've seen a lot of cute flower girls in my day.... but these four gals take the cake."
The four grandmothers all wore matching sparkly blue dresses and tossed flower petals as they walked down the aisle.
