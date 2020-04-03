GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — During a random audit of police body cam videos, a Gwinnett County Plice Department supervisor found an interaction worth sharing.

On Jan. 10, Sgt. Nick Boney saw a woman holding a bouquet of balloons walking along the street on a cold night.

Boney asked her where she was going and she said she was trying to get home to her family and that her daughter had just turned one.

She agreed on the ride and gave the officer a hug thanking him for the gesture.

At some point during the conversation, she said she wanted to get her daughter a cake.

The sergeant gave his credit card to and Ofc. Jimmy Wilson and told him to go buy her a cake with a "1" candle.

The officers asked if they could meet the baby - and deliver the surprise.

Her family, including another child in the home, was so excited to meet the police officers, they both ran up to the officers to give them big hugs.

They all gathered around a table at the home and sang "Happy Birthday" to the one-year-old.

