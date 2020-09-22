'Hair to Help' event aims to help two Central Georgia families battling childhood cancer

The money raised will help families of two central Georgia boys battling cancer.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — It is almost the end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but for many young patients and their families, their battle is far from over.

That's why Jacob Gore and Hailey Allen teamed up to plan the "Hair to Help" event at the end of the month.

Allen's young daughter, Hailey Holder, continues her own battle with childhood cancer and Allen says it has become her mission to help other families going through similar struggles.

Gore wanted to help other families going through childhood cancer journeys as well by growing his hair to donate.

On Sept. 30, Gore will cut his hair and shave his head in support of young cancer patients, and they want others to join in.

You can donate your hair or money or have a local cancer patient's family help shave your head.

All of the money raised will go to support two central Georgia families battling childhood cancer. Kolton is battling Leukemia at just 3-years-old, and 10-year-old Heath is fighting Neuroendocrine Cancer.

Gore and Allen say they want to show these two young boys and all young cancer patients that they are not alone.

"Any way we can to show that we do have their back," Gore said. "We want to be there for them, whether it's to raise money for their families or just to show, 'Hey, we're in this with you guys too'."

"Also to educate people that the cancer journey is not just the first year of treatment for our kids, its going to continue the rest of their lives," Allen said.

The event is Sept. 30 from 3-5 p.m. at 1238 South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins. There will also be food vendors on-site.

Donations can be made to @AlfaCares4Kids on Venmo or by writing a check to Alfa Cares for Kids.