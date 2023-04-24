'You could be next' | This Indiana man's adding laughter to life with a guitar and Speedo

Happy George attends birthdays, anniversaries, retirements and last days of work but there's one thing he won't do. It's even in the lyrics of his singing telegrams.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He's a man who needs no introduction when he walks into the room. The guitar and pink Speedo say it all.

"I've always worn short shorts, because I've always felt it was more comfortable, for movement," George Napier, said.

No doubt, Napier is on the move across Kentuckiana and beyond, from courthouses, to bars, and salons. He's also been known to surprise teachers and administrators at local schools.

"I love surprising people, seeing their faces," he said. "I've been a musician most of my life so I just wanted to add both of those elements and do more than playing in a bar. I feel this is one of the best jobs in the world."

He's known to most as Happy George, working full time combining his love of music and making people smile with Happy George's Singing Telegrams.

"There's nobody that's immune to happiness and this kind of surprise. I tell you what, it's so much fun, because you meet the best people," Napier said.

The former caregiver from Salem takes his singing telegrams on the road throughout Indiana and Kentucky, while keeping a perfect Florida tan.

"There's no place we won't go and no place too far for us," Napier said, mentioning a virtual telegram he sent to someone in Switzerland.

In all, Happy George has provided more than 1,700 telegrams in the last 5 years. Most days, he'll visit anywhere from one to five locations, but on Valentine's Day, that list has grown to 20.

He has a variety of 'outfits' to choose from depending on the client's wishes. His signature look is that pink Speedo, by far, the most requested.

He attends birthdays, anniversaries, and last days of work but the one thing he won't do is breakups. It's even in the lyrics.

"I don't do breakups. Whatever you do, I don't do breakups," Napier said.

He chooses to focus on the moments that make you laugh and cry happy tears.

"Love, happiness, and joy, it's everything," Napier said.

It's the reason he got into the singing telegram, to bring that joy to the world, rather than a select few.

We asked George if he ever switches up the song choice, but he likes to think, 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it." However, he said he does have a few songs 'up his Speedo.'

The question is...where is Happy George headed to now?

"You could be next," he smiled.

A Happy George telegram varies in price, depending on location and outfit. As George will tell you, 'less is more.'

►Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.