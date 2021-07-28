Lilly Kron set swimming records in her 50s, then did it again in her 70s.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — In Northeast Ohio, Geiger's is a staple for outdoor gear. Since 2005, when you opened the doors to its Chagrin Falls store, the lady who helped you pick out the perfect piece of equipment is Lilly Kron.

Lilly is an expert in outdoor adventures at 89 years young. That's because she is a Masters champion swimmer, lifelong skier, and for good measure, global trekker.

"I wanted to be busy," she told us. "I don't want to stay home and do nothing."

But that's Lilly for you: Age-defying, world-class athlete, mother and grandmother. Also, she's been in the snow sports business for 54 years, with the last 18 being at Geiger's.

"She's delightful, she's inspiring, and a great worker," co-owner Gordon Geiger said. "It's been awesome."

"She's been an inspiration to all of our staff, brings along all of that great character and friendly spirit," co-owner Chaz Geiger added.

It was a great run, until this summer, when Lily decided to call it a career.

"It's a new beginning," she said. "One door closes, another one opens up."

That's what she first discovered in 1956, when she said goodbye to family and friends in Austria and moved to Cleveland with her husband. A tough transition for anyone, Lilly dipped her toe into the sport of swimming, unknowingly diving into an incredible journey.

"This man came up to me and he said, 'Do you want to swim in a swim meet?' she remembered. And I thought, 'He must be crazy.' So I said, 'Okay, I'll try it.'"

At a time when most of us are slowing down, Lilly was taking off, becoming one of the most decorated Master swimmers in history.

"When I was 58, I had my first world record in the 200m breaststroke," she boasted.

But that's not all: In her late-70s, Lilly did it again.

"I was listed as No. 1 in the world in the 200m butterfly," she said.

Her talents didn't stay in the water.

"I skied and I also was an avid hiker," she added.

That's nothing compared to the passion for pushing herself and trying new things, except for the one thing holding the biggest piece of her heart:

"My husband and I went to Austria for our 30th anniversary," Lilly said.

It was a trip to celebrate four decades of love, laughter and stories to tell, but it ended in a way no one could have written.

"He had a heart attack and died in my son's arms."

Heartbroken, Lilly mourned the loss of her life partner, and the door now closed on life as she knew it. She was weighed down by grief, but in time, Lilly knew it was time to heal her mind — and spirit.

That meant moving forward, this time on her own, to explore corners of the world she longed to see.

"When I was 60, I treated myself to a trip to Nepal and I hiked for 250 miles, slept in tents," Lilly said. "That was an unbelievable experience."

Now approaching 90, Lilly may be retiring, but she'll never get tired of opening a new door to see where the road might take her.