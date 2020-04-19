MACON, Ga. — 1. Houston County Shark is first in his family to go to college

Jacob Stevens is a two-time champion with the Houston County Sharks and signed to play college ball.

2. 'The most important thing is that we love each other': Couple gets married at Tattnall Square Park

Despite having to postpone their wedding, one couple was still able to save their date with a small ceremony at Tattnall Square Park.

3. Company gives firetruck cleanings to Macon-Bibb Fire Department

Service Master of Middle Georgia wants to help first responders do their jobs safely.

4. Macon art teacher moves classes online, creates portraits of front line workers

Micah Goguen's students say painting and drawing during the COVID-19 outbreak is 'therapeutic.'

5. Telfair County man gives fish to neighbors during pandemic

A man from McRae-Helena used his annual fishing trip as a way to share with his neighbors and make sure they were fed during the shelter-in-place order.

6. Central Georgia t-shirt company makes shirts to benefit businesses across the region

Zeke Chapman is making t-shirts for different counties and $10 from each purchase goes to a business that people nominate.

7. 'That forever bond': Houston County family adopts 1-year-old girl over Zoom

1-year-old Alayna is joining three siblings at home, including her 3-year-old biological sister.

8. Facebook group makes over 400 goody bags for Macon healthcare workers

With the help of a Facebook group she created, Maggie Verner was able to make Easter goody bags for workers at three Macon hospitals.

9. 'Prayers change things': Washington County pastor gives drive-by prayers

Wailing Women on Wheels does weekly drive-by prayers through communities in Washington County to help lift spirits during the pandemic.

10. 'He's a legend': Warner Robins Fire Department shows support for one of their own

When the department heard former Assistant Fire Chief Wendell Dennis was in the hospital with health issues, they wanted to show their support.

11. Army National Guardsmen helping fight COVID-19 pandemic in Central Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp authorized Georgia National Guard troops in March to help fight COVID-19.

12. Milledgeville nurse heads to New York for COVID-19 relief

New York City is reporting about 2,000 people testing positive each day, causing healthcare workers to be overloaded and burned out. One nurse is looking to help.

13. 'Spread love however you can:' Central Georgians find ways to celebrate birthdays during pandemic

People across the globe are finding ways to celebrate major milestones, like birthdays, while social distancing.

14. Visit Dublin honors high school seniors with digital yearbook on social media

Laurens County seniors can submit a picture and quote to Visit Dublin's Facebook page to be shown on their social media accounts.

15. Central High School athlete overcomes injuries, named valedictorian

Stephanie Matlock suffered two major injuries during her high school career, but she didn't let that stop her from staying positive and focused on her schoolwork.

16. Dublin formal wear store putting on prom for students after COVID-19 cancels event

GG Formals will be hosting the prom for any junior or senior prom that was cancelled in Laurens County.

17. 6-year-old golfer staying up to par at home

Just because he can't go to the course anymore doesn't mean Camden Guyton isn't polishing his game.

18. 'My lungs feel like they're still healing': Georgia podcast host recovers from COVID-19

Jack McAdoo contracted the virus on a trip to New York last month.

19. Former Mercer basketball player and his wife now doctors fighting against COVID-19

Will Emerson and his brothers were standouts for Mercer basketball. Now he and his wife, Gianina, are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

20. Perry High School senior does graduation photos quarantine-style

This student is making the most of his senior year, hazmat suit and all.

