MACON, Ga. — 1. South Dodge Elementary 4th grader donates ear guards for health care workers

Nathan Lancaster is using his 3D printer to help with the fight against COVID-19.

2. Riding for Seniors visits Gray nursing home residents

A group called Riding for Seniors brought out four-legged friends for everyone to enjoy.

3. Car parade for Perry seniors draws hundreds

Hundreds of people drove out to see their loved ones at the Summerhill Senior Living Community.

4. 'It's been a light in our lives': Byron dance instructor starts virtual classes

With COVID-19 halting normal business operations, one dance instructor has moved her classes online and parents say they appreciate her for it.

5. Perry's got heart: Businesses paint message of hope in store windows

More than 65 businesses throughout Perry have the logo painted in their windows.

6. Jones County teen gets surprise birthday parade

Zoey Reid had no plans for her birthday, but her family did, so they drove around to her home, surprising her with gifts.

7. Monroe County group starts 'Adopt a Senior' to celebrate graduates

It's a nationwide trend for high school seniors to get 'adopted' by someone that sends them letters or gifts to show support.

8. 'I am thankful that I am not a statistic': Central Georgia nurse recovering from COVID-19

A Coliseum Medical Centers nurse is out of the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed on a ventilator.

9. 'The kids mean the world to me': Houston County deputies create online reading videos

With schools closed, deputies wanted to find a way to still interact with students.

10. Macon 4-year-old surprised with 18-car birthday parade

Mia Jane Fisher turned four this week, and her parents wanted to help celebrate in a special way despite COVID-19.

11. Twiggs County business prints graduation cards for seniors

Twiggs printing company Trendi Topicz is sending graduation cards to seniors in Central Georgia.

12. 'Strive to do better': FireStarter FABLab makes protective gear for healthcare workers

With first responders and healthcare workers at risk every day, people in Houston County are stepping up to help keep them safer.

13. 'You can only play Monopoly so much': Georgia family holds at-home 'Chopped' competition

The Timms family decided to get creative with some family-friendly competition while staying in during the pandemic.

14. Service group writes almost 100 thank you notes to healthcare workers, first responders

The Gamma Sigma Sigma alumni group wants to spread positivity and encouragement to those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

15. 'I just love what I do and just want to share it': Award-winning Warner Robins chef offers free live cooking tutorials online

A Warner Robins veteran turned award-winning chef won the Georgia Seafood Festival Competition last year. Now, he’s helping people at home cook like a top chef.

16. Warner Robins business' leftover ponchos turn into protective gear for healthcare workers

Alfa Insurance donated their leftover ponchos to Houston Medical Center staff to wear over their scrubs as another layer of protection.

17. Central Georgia Girl Scouts donate extra cookies to health care workers

If you want to thank healthcare workers for their service, a box of Girl Scout cookies might do the trick.

18. Dublin mom recovers from COVID-19 after 5 days in hospital

Mika Wells says doctors put her on oxygen and hydroxychloroquine when she arrived at Fairview Park Hospital.

19. Rutland High teachers line up in caps and gowns for seniors

Rutland High seniors were greeted by smiling teachers dressed in caps and gowns to pick up their own graduation getup in a drive-thru at school.

20. New Warner Robins business collects cleaning supplies for Houston Medical

The Canopy at Warner Robins isn't open yet, but staff is spending time making sure front-line workers have what they need during the pandemic.

