MACON, Ga. — 1. Gaming family starts 24-hour live stream to raise money for first responders

The Enck family is practicing social distancing by playing an endless stream of video games while collecting donations for first responders.

2. Former students, friends 'Drive-by Fly-in' to show love to retired Bonaire teacher and stage four cancer patient

Dozens of people drove by Linda Crego's home in Warner Robins to show the former teacher and cancer patient some love.

3. Dooly County principal surprises valedictorian with celebration

With school out for the rest of the semester, Dooly County High School still found a way to honor the 2020 class valedictorian.

4. Former Houston County ER, ICU nurses sign up to help fight COVID-19

Healthcare workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, and the need for them is greater than ever.

5. 'I shed a tear over the group sewing': Montezuma Mennonite community making masks for COVID-19 relief

They have 40 ladies working on the project and have made 4,000 masks in two weeks.

6. Warner Robins pharmacy makes and donates hand sanitizer for healthcare workers

Medicine Stop Pharmacy started asking customers to buy a bottle to donate to healthcare workers, and the pharmacy would match the donations.

7. Jones County grandmother moved to tears by birthday parade

Rhonda Merritt Daniel says her mother-in-law has been sheltering in place alone, but the family made sure her birthday was still special.

8. Central Georgia high school seniors find other ways to celebrate graduation amid COVID-19 pandemic

While students may not have a chance to walk across the stage, Alicia Ford is trying to make the best of her senior year.

9. 'Stay safe and care for each other': Baldwin County student makes 'Quarantine Fun' tutorials for his peers

A Baldwin County 7-year-old is encouraging his peers to stay creative during the coronavirus pandemic by making ‘Quarantine Fun with Gavin' tutorial videos.

10. Mary Persons student shares COVID-19 facts through song

9th grader Kharah Shepherd made her own song educating others about COVID-19 for a school project.

11. Jason Aldean donates $200K for COVID-19 relief to Navicent Health

The Macon native is helping the hospital get more PPE and testing equipment.

12. Perry nurse sews masks for first responders and healthcare workers

Terresa Sekhar's hobby of sewing has turned into an essential service for the community.

13. Baldwin County woman surprises her mom with a personal half-marathon

When the race that a mother-daughter duo were scheduled to run in was postponed, Analyn took matters into her own hands

14. Dublin woman, businesses deliver over 200 care packages to nursing homes

Joyce Smith, a longtime Dublin resident, helped coordinate the effort.

15. Georgia woman turns 101-years-old!

Johnnie Mae Waters says the secret to a long life is to treat people right.

16. 'We were just ready to be married': Central Georgia couple has small wedding despite COVID-19 spread

Sherry and Marty Whigam were married to their first spouses for almost 50 years, and they said they never expected to meet anyone else.

17. Macon group sewing thousands of masks for healthcare workers

The Macon Mask Makers Facebook group has nearly 400 members.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.