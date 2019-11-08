1. Mary Persons athlete finds kidney donor after 2-year search

Last November, Amari Jefferson found out he has a chronic kidney disease that is causing his kidneys to fail. After two years of searching, he found a donor.

2. Young Jeezy gives back to his hometown of Hawkinsville

The rapper stopped by Friday to give WiFi to the high school and the hospital.

3. This 10-year-old triathlete from Warner Robins is nationally ranked

Adrianna Haynes is ranked in the top five in the U.S. in three different track events. She already has 46 medals after only three years of competing.

4. Warner Robins Police officer helps out ESPN crew at Little League tournament

Officer Greg Martin says he goes every year, but when someone overheated, he had a special chance to become part of the crew.

5. Macon woman celebrates 100th birthday

Happy birthday to Mrs. Ellen B. Lee! She says the secret to living a long life is faith.

6. 'That's my gift from God – cooking:' Ma Duke restaurant prepares for opening day

Teresa Cohen is back in Central Georgia and ready to serve traditional Southern meals to customers at her new restaurant 'Ma Duke' in Macon.

7. Dublin group gives out socks to nursing home patients

When folks move into a nursing home, they're often on a very limited income. Two people are handing out essential items and working on a ministry of love.

8. Dinosaur waves to Jones County students headed back to school

If you went back to school in Jones County Wednesday morning, you may have had a prehistoric friend greet you on your way in.

9. 'She was a mama, through and through:' Warner Robins raises money for cancer victim's 4-year-old son

Samantha Valis died from stage IV non small cell lung cancer last month after being diagnosed in December, leaving behind her 4-year-old son, Benjamin. Now the community has gathered around him to help.

10. 'Seven's Heaven:' Macon mom and son duo open candy shop business

Bridget Robinson and her 12-year-old son Seven opened a lemonade stand two years ago, and now it's grown into their own candy shop.

11. Yes, you did see Kevin Bacon wearing a Macon Bacon hat on Instagram

The movie star posted a picture on Instagram Saturday in a Macon Bacon hat, congratulating the team on making it to playoffs.