1. 'I feel like I have a new family now:' Woman meets bone marrow donor after 15 years

15 years ago, a woman with leukemia received a life-saving bone marrow donation. Now her and the donor are finally meeting for the first time after many phone calls.

2. Macon barbershop owner keeps promise to give back to his community

Razor Line Barbershop owner Wade White gave free haircuts, 100 book bags, and other school supplies during his 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash.

3. Dublin High School teacher prepares for 50th, final year

Mary Pearl Whitlock started teaching social studies at Dublin High School in 1970, which was the first year of integration.

4. Houston County football player Wesley Steiner goes viral after record-breaking lift

A Houston County football player is trending on social media after lifting a personal record in the weight room.

5. 'That takes a load off of them:' Laurens County woman does free back-to-school hairstyles for students

A new hairstyle is always a back-to-school tradition, and Brenda O'Neal is styling students' hair at no cost.

6. Warner Robins family thankful to first responders who saved son who got finger stuck in truck bed

A 2-year-old got his finger stuck in the hole of a truck bed. Now, his family wants to thank the first responders who cut him out and got him to Navicent in time.

7. Community offers donations to Monroe County deputy after house fire

Sgt. Kevin Williams, his wife, and their toddler were at home this weekend when the electrical fire started.

8. Peach County Schools partners with Macon Judicial Circuit to keep kids in school

A new partnership between Peach County Schools and the Macon District Attorney's office could help boost graduation rates.

9. Warner Robins T-shirt business celebrates success with ribbon cutting

Two years ago, Cortese Walker and her husband started a T-shirt business in their house. On Tuesday, Walker celebrated the store's growth with a ribbon cutting.

10. 'Kids are a joy in my life:' Bibb school resource officers preparing for new year

School resource officers do more than keep kids safe, some serve as mentors and role models.

11. Houston County's Cullen Talton named Sheriff of the Year

Looking back on his nearly 50 years as sheriff, Talton said rank-and-file law enforcement officers need a raise. He suggested the state should pitch in.

12. New program brings digital books to kids across Georgia

On August 1st, E-Reads Kids will be available in 406 public libraries throughout the state.

13. Milledgeville organization gives away car, $500 scholarships to students

One student will now have a brand new car to drive around on campus when she heads off to college.