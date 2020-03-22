MACON, Ga. — 1. Professional athletes get creative with funny home videos

With many people practicing social distancing by staying indoors, athletes and others have gotten creative with videos in their homes. We want to see yours!

2. 'Whatever it takes to see my mom': Family visits relative in Fort Valley nursing home through a window

Coronavirus didn't stop this family from making a visit.

3. 'It was just the right thing to do': Odoban workers receive cash bonuses

It's a busy time for companies making disinfectant. Employees at Clean Control in Houston County are working around the clock because of the demand.

4. 'Creative people find a way': Local musicians make 'Quarantine Concert Series' on Facebook Live

With restaurants and music venues closing due to COVID-19, local musicians are turning to Facebook Live to put on a show.

5. Gray nursing home shares heartwarming photos, facility closed to visitors during COVID-19 outbreak

Lynn Haven Memorial and Rehab shared photos on Facebook, so people knew their loved ones were doing okay.

6. 'Brighten your neighborhoods': Robins Regional Chamber asks community to decorate homes, businesses with chalk

It's an outside activity that can be done at a safe social distance from others.

7. Macon yoga studios, gyms offer online classes during COVID-19

Sparks Yoga is one of many studios and gyms giving online classes for people stuck at home.

8. School resource officer teaching home alone safety to out of school kids

A Monroe County school resource officer is using the power of social media to connect with students while they are out of school to teach them important lessons.

9. Athlete of the Week: FPD's Camden Lashley

The Viking senior sports a 4.0 GPA and a 1510 SAT score.

10. Dublin woman uses comedy to ease coronavirus fears

Elaine Brantley wants to combat your coronavirus nerves with a few chuckles.

11. Central Georgia bride's wedding flowers to be donated to the elderly

Keali Lay's wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but she and her florist are doing their part to spread some cheer.

12. Georgia College team creates virtual reality 'field trips' for students

Professor Chris Greer and Graduate Assistant Hannah Jones help K-12 students use virtual reality to learn more about Georgia's historical destinations.

13. 'I try to inspire kids to want to read': Macon children's book author holds book reading

Macon native Beatrice Brown is back in town with some stories (and raps) about Mother Goose.

