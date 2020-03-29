MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins man makes free benches for children, elderly to 'spread the love' during pandemic

“I’m just trying to do some type of kindness. Spread the love in light of COVID-19,” he said.

2. Perry coffee shop giving healthcare workers boost in energy, spirits

Morning by Morning Coffee Shop is pouring a little extra love for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Facebook group supports Georgia's military women through COVID-19

The Facebook group offers yoga, meditation and spiritual care groups for female veterans in Georgia.

4. Twiggs County school counselor uses virtual sessions to check on students

Jeffersonville Elementary School counselor Jarvis Wilcher checks on his students' needs while they're at home.

5. Mercer School of Engineering creates prototype for reusable N95 face mask

Students and professors are collaborating to use 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to create new prototypes.

6. First Presbyterian Day School does drive-by reunion

With school out until April 24, students decided to drive by just to say hello.

7. 'We miss our babies': Pulaski County teachers organize motorcade to see students

After two weeks of not being in class, teachers in Pulaski County found a way to still see their students and keep a safe distance.

8. Macon nursing home keeps residents and families connected with positive Facebook posts

Recently, the facility posted videos of their residents singing 'He's Got the Whole World.' It's a challenge Tyler Perry started to spread light during COVID-19.

9. Central Georgia photographers offer free photo sessions from a safe distance

Local photographers are bringing smiles to people's faces, as they take photos of families on their front porches and lawns from the road.

10. Downtown Macon still goes pink despite Cherry Blossom Festival cancellation

Although "The Pinkest Party on Earth" won't come in the form of a 10-day festival, Cherry Street still got to see a splash of pink.

11. Macon restaurant offering free lunches to kids until schools reopen

Kids must be present to receive a meal, and food will be served through the drive-thru window.

12. Warner Robins family surprises their relative from the sidewalk for his 80th birthday

Instead of exchanging hugs, the family wished the 80-year-old a happy birthday from the sidewalk while he and his wife stood at their front door.

13. 'We can help fulfill the need': Woman designs disposable gowns for Perry clinic

When Perry Family Practice was in need of gowns, Delise Knight and her team stepped up and made over 200 for them.

14. Central Georgia’s nature still shines amid COVID-19 pandemic

The peach blossom trees off Highway 96 are in full bloom.

15. Cherokee Brick donates medical supplies to Navicent Health

The company donated N95 masks, gloves, and suits. They regularly use the gear for their safety program.

16. Macon USPS carrier receives heartwarming note on toilet paper while making deliveries

The cheeky note on the roll of toilet paper says, ‘We hope your day isn’t too crappy! We know being out is a risk and we appreciate you!’

17. Macon woman hands out 200 free lunches a day for kids home from school

Melonie Finch rotates through different parts of Macon-Bibb to hand out the meals.

18. Dublin restaurant gives out free meals to students

With hundreds of students out of school in Laurens County, the Snack Boxx started giving out a special free treat.

19. Dublin City Schools faculty read aloud for students on YouTube

While schools are closed because of COVID-19, staff members recorded videos of them reading their favorite children's books out loud for students to watch at home.

20. Central Georgia bride holds small wedding after postponement

After postponing her wedding and donating her flowers to the elderly, Keali Lay was still able to hold an intimate gathering with family and friends Saturday.

