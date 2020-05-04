MACON, Ga. — 1. 8-year-old from Milledgeville becomes published author, holds first book signing on Facebook

8-year-old Lennox Farley is the author of 'The Magic Microwave.'

2. 'Faith Not Fear' campaign takes off in Central Georgia

It has folks putting up crosses in their front yard amid coronavirus concerns.

3. WWII Army nurse sisters stay connected through pandemic with FaceTime

Meta Monteleon is a 105-year-old Dublin VA resident. She's staying in touch with her 100-year-old little sister on FaceTime.

4. 'Dublin Strong' fundraiser helps local businesses with t-shirt sales

One Dublin business is lending a helping hand to other businesses impacted by COVID-19 by selling t-shirts.

5. Athlete of the Week: Lu Woolfolk

The senior Greyhound stepped into a leadership role this year and said her biggest basketball influence is her dad.

6. Macon couple creates 'Rona Beach' at home to recreate spring break vacation

Kenny and Kimberly Epps do daily funny activities and post them on Facebook.

7. 'There were just tears of joy': Macon 2-year-old reunited with mother after being kidnapped by father

Caesar Crockett allegedly shot his son's grandparents and aunt before fleeing to Florida with the child.

8. Cochran couple gets married 'COVID-19 style'

The couple exchanged vows in front of toilet paper, Lysol spray and wipes, and hand sanitizer while standing six feet apart.

9. 'Feed the Fight': Navicent raising money to buy meals for healthcare workers from local restaurants

Donations will benefit local businesses while providing hot meals to nurses and doctors.

10. Warner Robins woman creates plastic hooks to fasten healthcare workers' masks

Joy Stembridge says healthcare workers are getting sores and bruises behind their ears from the elastic on the masks.

11. Family celebrates 'Quarantinemas' to help kids cope with coronavirus

The kids will get three small gifts, and their dad says it's something they all get to look forward to on April 25th.

12. 'A true miracle from God': Warner Robins 3-year-old with cerebral palsy takes his first steps

He was placed on life support after he was born and doctors only expected him to live for hours. Now, he has taken his first steps!

13. Macon family sews medical masks for hospitals and nursing homes

This family is paying it forward, and now they need your help.

14. Macon man buys 100 meals from restaurant to feed the homeless, support local business during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations like these are helping keep local businesses open and feed people who are food insecure.

15. Perry shows support for healthcare workers with car rally, prayer

Perry Hospital staff were greeted with uplifting music and signs thanking them for their hard work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

16. 'People need to smile': Crawford County woman challenges community to good deeds

Melessa Hollis wants to inspire others to join her Good Deed Challenge.

17. Family sings 'Happy Birthday,' floats balloons up to senior on Magnolia Manor balcony

At Magnolia Manor in Macon, family members sang 'Happy Birthday' from down below their loved one's balcony over the weekend.

18. 'I just want to inspire people to help': Perry family donates food from their pantry

While doing some spring cleaning, Holly Beard's daughter asked if they could give some of their food to someone in need.

