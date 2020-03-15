MACON, Ga. — 1. Cherry blossoms beginning to bloom in Macon

The festival might be canceled, but the cherry blossoms are still showing out on the Fickling Farm.

2. School of the Week: Byron Middle School

It's the first year Byron Middle School has offered a creative dance team, and they've performed at an Atlanta Hawks game.

3. Athlete of the Week: GMC Prep's Emily Arp

Arp maintains a 4.0 and is graduating as the salutatorian, soccer team captain, and a battalion commander.

4. Peacing Together: 'Movies with a Message' aims to curb youth violence in Macon

The weekly program invites youth to watch a historical movie in a safe environment.

5. Jones County High students to compete at statewide career expo

Construction, welding, and firefighter students will go head to head in a state-wide competition in Atlanta.

6. My Teacher is Tops: Andrea Jones

To her students, this Johnson County teacher is top of her class.

7. Bibb County teacher retiring after nearly five-decade long career

Union Elementary's Early Intervention Program teacher Mary Bass has devoted 47 years to teaching with a passion for kindergarten students.

8. Mercer University hosts Pro Football Day

It's the beginning of a possible dream come true for a group of college student athletes -- a chance to audition for pro football scouts.

9. 'I try to inspire kids to want to read': Macon children's book author holds book reading

Macon native Beatrice Brown is back in town with some stories (and raps) about Mother Goose.

