MACON, Ga. — 1. United Way launches 'Mask Makers United' challenge

The United Way of Central Georgia wants to unite mask sewers to help provide masks to local organizations in need.

2. Laurens County student feeds healthcare workers by selling t-shirts

High school student Bailey Jones raised money from t-shirt sales to feed healthcare workers at the Dublin VA.

3. Birthday parade celebrates Houston County childhood cancer survivor

Dozens of cars paraded through Kyler Pike's neighborhood to celebrate his sixth birthday.

4. Dodge County High paraprofessional beats stage 4 colon cancer

Doctors says Beth Law is cancer free after fighting cancer for the past year. She says she fought so she could be back with her students.

5. 'Life is all about what you make of the situation': Jones County holds parade for high school seniors

Jones County High School celebrated more than 100 seniors on Thursday afternoon.

6. 'It's a miracle': Hawkinsville commissioner recovering from COVID-19

Healthcare workers didn't think he was going to make it, but after nearly a month on a ventilator, he left the ICU.

7. 'It's just about helping people': Macon nurse makes sacrifices while caring for COVID-19 patients

National Nurses Week shows appreciation for healthcare professionals like Connor McMichael.

8. 'This money means everything': Macon 30 Day Fund gives loans to 20 more businesses impacted by COVID-19

Overall, the fund has given away $98,000 in forgivable loans.

9. Fort Valley holds drive-thru food bank giveaway

The Peach County Sheriff's Office asked everyone to stay in their car and have their trunk clear, so they could load food in the back.

10. 'It's giving in a fun way:' 10-year-old gymnast raises money for reusable masks

Bella Price raised over $1,000 to buy 100 reusable masks from Brave Gowns to donate to healthcare workers.

11. Thank you! Central Georgia honors teachers in different ways

For Teacher Appreciation Week, school districts all over Central Georgia have been going all out to highlight their hardworking teachers.

12. Bibb County high school senior uses disability as motivation to reach her goals

Rutland High senior Alyssa Gammie was determined to complete her three goals by graduation despite having a visual impairment.

13. 'We are thankful': Healthcare workers watch F-15 Eagle fly over Central Georgia hospitals

It was a salute to healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.

14. 'It's a small token of our appreciation:' Robins Air Force Base salutes healthcare workers

An F-15 Eagle flew over hospitals in Macon, Perry, Warner Robins and Dublin to say thank you to healthcare workers and first responders.

15. Students send messages to retiring Bibb County teacher

With the COVID-19 school closings, Jennifer McMahan's students wanted to make sure she got the sendoff she deserved.

16. Former Houston County student takes over her kindergarten teacher's class

Tonia McDermott is retiring from teaching kindergarten at Quail Run Elementary School after 31 years. Her former student Emily Bowlin will take her place.

17. 100-year-old Gray woman celebrates her birthday with drive-up party

Helen Kilgore was born in 1920 and has lived in Central Georgia her entire life.

18. Dublin High senior showcases talents in and out of the classroom

Piper Zellner is graduating fifth in her class with several extracurricular activities on her resume, but she says modeling gave her the confidence she needed.