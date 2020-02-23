MACON, Ga. — 1. The city of McIntyre honors Fallen Georgia Corrections officer Curtis Billue

The city of McIntyre honored fallen Georgia Corrections officer Curtis Billue with a special marker. It reads "In memory and honor of those who serve and protect."

2. Monroe County man wants to build world's largest barbed wire fence

Lee Hamlin says it will be finished by this summer.

3. Georgia Adventures | Take a beautiful hike at Sprewell Bluff in Upson County

Sprewell Bluff Park sits on the Flint River and is a popular spot for hiking, fishing, and swimming.

4. School of the Week: Hutchings College and Career Academy

The school's students can offer cosmetology services to the public in their fully-equipped, on-campus "360 Salon."

5. Georgia National Rodeo celebrates 30 years

The Georgia National Rodeo turns 30 this year, and this past weekend, fans got to see bull riding, steer wrestling, and barrel racing.

6. Athlete of the Week: Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones leads the Vikings when he's on the floor, armed with a sweet jumper and leadership that he says comes genetically.

7. Georgia student and her mom write 3rd book about adoption, living with special needs

Veterans High freshman Kelsey Norris and her mom, Carol, share their adoption journey and living with special needs in their book "You Can Move Mountains."

8. Bibb County announces 2020 Star Student-Teacher winner

Antonia Kopp was honored as Bibb County's Star Student on Wednesday night.

9. My Teacher is Tops: Jenna Maddox

Maddox is a librarian and Instructional Technology Specialist at Bleckley County Elementary School.

10. Dublin City Schools' first African-American superintendent

In 1993, Fred Williams started his career as a P.E. teacher. 27 years later, he's making history as the district's first African-American superintendent.

11. 'They're just like any other neighbor': Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter continue their legacy in Plains

After he left the White House, the former President went back to his small hometown of Plains in Sumter County.

12. Central Georgians take to the streets for 'Heal the Hood' march

More than 100 people marched to bring attention to issues like crime and community outreach.

13. 'There are so many directions we are going': Theatre Macon's Youth Artists' Company celebrates 30 years

To mark the milestone, they put together a performance of past and present YAC actors.

14. Former FVSU basketball coach to join Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Lonnie Bartley earned more than 650 wins in his career as a head coach.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.