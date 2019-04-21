1. Former Dublin High School student returns as newly named principal

Jaroy Stuckey used to walk to halls of Dublin High School as a student more than a decade ago. Now he's returning as their newly named principal.

2. Milledgeville mom plans inclusive Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs

Inspired by her experience with her daughter, Lani, Melissa Jones wants to make sure all kids can participate in an egg hunt regardless of their abilities.

3. Northeast High School student excited after 18 college acceptance letters

A Macon teen is fired up after getting 18 college acceptance letters. Northeast High School student Donell Lossa says his time at the Boys and Girls Club helped him.

4. Be The Match: MGSU student gives dad a second shot at life with bone marrow donation

Edward Jolley's dad was battling Leukemia, until he learned he could save his life.

5. Northeast High student wins $10,000 scholarship for addressing community issues

The Griffith Family Foundation awarded Travion Solomon with a $10,000 scholarship for his essay on improving his community.

6. Monroe County student scholarships carry on Hubbard school's legacy

Several Hubbard graduates from the 1960s want to continue the support they received by giving out $1,000 scholarships to students moving on to higher education.

7. Medical marijuana to be grown, researched at Fort Valley State University

With Governor Kemp officially signing the Georgia Hope Act, students say they're excited to see what kind of production and research can be done at the school.

8. New American citizens take oath in Macon

A ceremony was held for the new citizens at the Macon-Bibb courthouse Wednesday morning.

9. Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist proud to instruct students at Georgia Academy for the Blind

Kristen Applebee at the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon is among the finalists to be Georgia Teacher of the Year. She's been an educator for around 25 years.

10. Bibb students prepare for free concert with two-day jazz clinic

32 students from six high schools put the finishing touches on a concert for the public Tuesday night.

11. Forsyth church group turns plastic bags into blankets for the homeless

The group from First Baptist Church in Forsyth spends around 100 hours working on each blanket.