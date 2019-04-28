1. Rebuilding Together Warner Robins fixes up four homes

A lucky handful of people in Warner Robins got landscaping, painting, and electrical work done on their homes thanks to a group of volunteers.

2. Georgia teen hailed as a hero after warning neighbors about spreading fire

Amid the chaos Wednesday night, one teen jumped into action to help get people out of their homes safely.

3. Farms from the Heart: Vesterfield Farms in Cochran

This family farm out in Bleckley County grows vegetables and flowers.

4. Books, Barbers, and Beauty: Dublin City Schools hopes to get more kids reading while getting their hair done

Dublin City Schools' leaders say there are already plans to expand the program to other shops

5. Howard High School teacher gets mohawk after losing friendly bet with student athlete

Howard High School teacher Morgan Jarvis lost a friendly bet with a student athlete and received a makeover.

6. Bibb County School employees get a 2% bonus

Superintendent Curtis Jones says there's money in their 2019 budget to put some in their employee's pockets.

7. Supermarket of Veterans Benefit Day comes to Central Georgia

Hundreds of Central Georgia veterans received help Thursday when the Georgia Department of Veteran Services brought its 'Supermarket of Benefits' to Warner Robins.

8. Mercer students paint Porta-Potties to educate people on how to reduce waste

On International Earth Day, some Mercer University students used Porta-Potties to bring awareness to a dirty topic.

9. Macon K-9 officer Stormi makes several drug busts

Stormi's handler, Rodrick Smathers, says last week, she alerted them to chip bags filled with weed in the walls of an abandoned house.

10. Dublin's Erdrich USA named Georgia's Small Company Manufacturer of the Year

Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement at a luncheon last week.

11. 'We don't just stop having church for any reason:' Cochran church holds Easter service despite fire damage

The Lighthouse of New Beginnings Church's shed caught fire from Friday's storms, but leaders still found a way to host services for Easter weekend.