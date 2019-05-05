1. Springdale Elementary celebrates reading 250 million words with field day

On Mondays, while most kids were most likely sitting in class, children at Springdale Elementary School were running around outside.

2. 'It finally means something:' Warner Robins Girl Scout earns most prestigious badge

Kaitlyn Hammonds-Wills is one of seven Central Georgia Girl Scouts to earn the Gold Award.

3. Medical Center, Navicent Health holds annual 'Preemie Party'

The Preemie Party happens every year and allows nurses to check in with premature babies they delivered along with their families.

4. Atlanta Falcons mascot promotes healthy lifestyles at Cirrus Academy in Macon

Freddie Falcon, mascot of the Atlanta Falcons, joined kindergarten through 5th graders at Cirrus Academy to teach students about the importance of eating healthy and staying fit.

5. Peach County High School senior joining Alabama's Million Dollar Band

Graduation is right around the corner at Peach County High School and one student on the marching band has earned his spot at the University of Alabama.

6. 'He really has come a long way:' Bibb County student beats odds as one of 33 students recognized as a 'Cox Hero'

Third grader Jason Releford was one of 33 students named a Cox Hero. His teacher, Alison Scott, shared a part of his story.

7. 18-year-old becomes youngest to graduate with a bachelor's from MGA

Michael Koohang graduated from Houston County High School in 2018 and will have a college degree in May 2019.

8. Dublin hotel owner donates smoke detectors to local community

Phil Patel has made it his goal to keep the county's fire departments fully stocked with smoke detectors.

9. GMC Prep students announce their graduation plans on National Decision Day

High school seniors here in Central Georgia are announcing their plans after graduation, but not all of them are choosing college.

10. Southwest High School program serves up food prep skills, life lessons to young men

One Macon high school is taking what some people learn in the kitchen and teaching it in the classroom with an after-school program.