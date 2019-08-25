1. Bibb County graduate hired as full-time district employee right out of high school

Miles Terry graduated in Westside High School's Class of 2019, and three days later he landed a job with Bibb County Schools as a carpenter.

2. 'I really did go full circle:' Doctor does residency at hospital where he was born

Dr. Kristopher "Kricket" Davis is part of Coliseum Medical Center's new emergency medicine residency program, but he's not new to the hospital.

3. Monroe County sheriff makes boy with terminal illness honorary deputy

Through this difficult time, the sheriff's office wanted to give Marques something to smile about.

4. 'Something every kid should experience:' 5th-graders get new shoes for the school year

Fifth graders at Parkwood Elementary in Warner Robins received a surprise to kick off their school year.

5. Central Georgia wrestlers star in Shia LaBeouf movie

The wrestlers were extras in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' which came out on August 9 and stars Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

6. 'It meant the world to me:' Jo's Help nonprofit organization helps cancer patients

The organization aims to ease the burden on cancer patients and their families by providing financial assistance.

7. Macon photographer creates music project to bring people together

Dsto Moore has photographed musicians from all walks of life. He will have a show in October.

8. Retired Dublin and Laurens County educators gave decades to teaching careers

Mildred Lord and Lillie Hobbs are two women who lived two different paths that led to the same goal: teaching the minds of the Dublin and Laurens County community.

9. Warner Robins barber celebrates 40 years of business

A Central Georgia business owner is celebrating 40 years of serving customers in the same location on Market Street in Warner Robins.

10. School of the Week: Byron Middle

Byron Middle School teachers offer free math tutoring to students and their parents to help boost math scores.

11. Peach County Trojans rise from death and defeat

The Trojan Nation is overcoming the many challenges they've faced together.

12. 'It's almost like winning the lottery:' Fort Valley State University runner awarded scholarship

April Rogers is a senior on the cross country and track teams, and on Saturday she received a scholarship from 100 Women in Gold.