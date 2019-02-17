1. Community congratulates Curtis Jones on winning National Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent of Bibb County Schools, Curtis Jones, received 2019's National Superintendent of the Year award on Thursday. Now, the community is thanking him for his job well done.

2. Twiggs County native celebrates 100th birthday

Ms. Rosa Lee Anderson turned 100 on Tuesday, but she celebrated her 'century on earth' on Saturday with family and friends.

3. 'There are still kind people in the world:' Macon man requests acts of kindness for 60th birthday

People were sent invitations, asking them to go out and do an act of kindness for someone outside of their household. It could be buying them lunch, giving them a ride or simply just helping them out.

4. 'It makes me really proud:' Henry Lowe to receive prominent Georgia aviation award

In 1996, Lowe's father received the same award. Now both will sit side by side in the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame.

5. State wrestling championship introduces division just for girls

This is the first year in which girls can compete against each other.

6. 'It's amazing what you don't think you need:' Organization starts BBQ fundraiser to help Monroe Co. firefighter who lost his home in fire

The Peachbelt Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society is hosting a Boston Butts fundraiser.

7. Students at Bernd Elementary get new books for free

Each child was able to take home five books each.

8. Georgia College and State University buttons to help first responders

The Student Government Association is asking for donations to give to first responders to thank them for their service in a time of crisis.

9. Elementary school chorus delivers Valentine's singing telegrams

The students of Dames Ferry Elementary School helped to spread the love!

10. First responders special guests at senior living Valentine's dance

These Central Georgians are really in the Valentine's Day spirit!