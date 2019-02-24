1. Bibb superintendent surprised on first day back at work since winning national title

Jones was named the National Superintendent of the Year at a ceremony in Los Angeles last week.

2. From people to puppies: Pacemakers saving dogs' lives

A new partnership between Navicent Health and the University of Georgia Vet School is finding a 'new use' for an 'old device.'

3. Warner Robins hosts their first Black History Month Parade

The parade took place on Saturday and started at the intersection of South Young Avenue and North Davis Drive.

4. Retired Bibb fire prevention director named Georgia's Fire Inspector of the Year

Director Larry Smallwood spent 40 years serving as an inspector before retiring in 2015.

5. Macon Bacon unveils throwback jersey to honor Macon Peaches

On June 13, the Bacon will take the field as the Macon Peaches for a special throwback day for fans.

6. Macon-Bibb fire prevention chief inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Brenda Cliette Thomas has been with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department for over 20 years and is now the fire prevention chief. But before that, she was breaking records in track and field and basketball.

7. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Enshrines 8 Members

Eight legends were enshrined Saturday evening at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

8. Georgia College digitizing local black history

A $12,000 grant will allow the college's library to target preservation of Baldwin County black history online.

9. Harrisburg community excited for after-school program in Milledgeville

Some people living in a Baldwin County community are excited to see a new after-school program in their own neighborhood.