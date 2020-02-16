MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I knew he was going to win': Lucky Macon convenience store shopper wins $1 million scratch-off ticket

Georgia Lottery officials say the shopper decided to remain anonymous.

2. 7th Street Salvage's Macon Love Initiative hosting food drive

With their Macon Love Initiative, 7th Street Salvage wants to collect 1,000 pounds of food and personal care items for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

3. After 17 years, Central Georgia couple ties the knot at Loaves & Fishes Ministry

The coupled faced homelessness but found help with a local ministry.

4. Houston County Fire gets $18K from Firehouse Subs to purchase equipment

The fire department says the new equipment will protect first responders from hazards like carbon monoxide.

5. School of the Week: Houston County Career Academy

Students get to use state of the art equipment in a brand new studio through the school's first audio, video, technology and film program.

6. Robins Air Force Base opens new software lab in downtown Macon

After months of construction, engineers are ready to create and code for the United States Air Force.

7. Love and basketball: Jones County head coaches share their love story

The only thing coaches ChoRhonda Gwaltney-Harris and Buck Harris love more than the game is each other.

8. Bibb County student accepted into 23 colleges, offered $400,000 in scholarships

Central High School senior Allison Flowers wasn't sure if she wanted to go to college after her grandfather passed away.

9. Macon seniors get together at Valentine's Ball

Wednesday night, seniors from all around the community came out to enjoy the Valentine's Ball at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center.

10. 'My hair is my power': Macon stylists and clients celebrate the natural hair movement

The natural hair movement encourages people of African ancestry to embrace their natural textured hair.

11. My Teacher is Tops: Maj. Bailey Smith

Maj. Bailey Smith at Georgia Military College Prep School in Milledgeville is this week's 'My Teacher is Tops!'

12. Black History Month: Jefferson Long, Georgia's first black congressman, was from Macon

Two years ago, Macon city leaders worked to build Jefferson Long Park, named after the man who paved the way for African Americans in congress.

