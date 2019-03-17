1. 'The photo shows all of his personality:' 5-year-old's school picture goes viral

Andriel Miles was expecting her son to have a traditionally-posed yearbook photo.

2. Blind Wesleyan student keeps sight of her teaching dreams

Ciara Hall gets hands-on training teaching third graders at Burdell Hunt Elementary, and her lessons go beyond the classroom.

3. Pres. Trump makes it official: Ocmulgee National Monument is now a national park

The bill President Trump signed also allows the park to quadruple its size.

4. School of the Week: Perry High School wins best play

Perry High School's theater department took home the top award for their production of Oliver Lansley's 'The Terrible Infants.'

5. Jeffersonville weather radar now fully repaired

This means the weather radar will now be usable by 13WMAZ and the National Weather Service during severe weather.

6. Warner Robins woman giving away free prom dresses

Trending With Kennedi, a fashion trend-forecasting site run by Kennedi Ferguson, gave away free prom dresses to girls on Saturday at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church.

7. Instagram page rates Macon bathrooms so you don't have to

A group of high schoolers rate the bathrooms out of 10 points, based on looks, cleanliness, layout and utilities available.

8. Macon man hopes to inspire students through after-school aviation program

"If we can get one student to get out of Pleasant Hill and get a great career, that's worth all the time we put into it," said William White.